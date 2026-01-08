The IDF announced that a short while ago, IDF soldiers were dispatched to Shavei Shomron Junction, following a report received of dozens of masked Israeli suspects vandalizing property in the area.

The IDF stated that the Israelis set Palestinian Arab vehicles on fire on the route adjacent to the community and also attacked an Arab who was inside one of the vehicles. As a result of the incident, two Arabs were injured and evacuated for medical treatment.

Both victims were moderately injured. It is suspected that the attackers also threw Molotov cocktails at several Arab vehicles in the area.

IDF soldiers apprehended three suspects and transferred them to the Israel Police for further questioning.

Israeli security forces are continuing searches in the area and investigating the incident.

"The IDF condemns any form of violence and will continue to operate to safeguard the security and order in the area," the military stated.