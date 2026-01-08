An Egyptian vessel infiltrated Israeli waters for a short time on Thursday evening. IDF forces identified the ship and operated in accordance with operational procedures.

According to the IDF, after the vessel failed to respond to calls to stop, deterrent measures were employed against it. In response, the vessel changed course and returned to Egyptian waters.

The IDF Spokesperson emphasized in the statement that “Egypt is a key partner to the peace agreement, and security coordination between the two countries continues as usual."