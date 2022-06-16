US-led coalition detains senior ISIS leader in Syria

The US-led coalition forces on Wednesday night detained a senior Islamic State (ISIS) leader during an operation in Syria, a statement by the coalition said, according to the Reuters news agency.

The US-led coalition earlier carried out an early-morning helicopter landing operation in a part of northern Syria held by Turkish-backed rebels, a spokesperson for the rebel group told Reuters.

"Till now the circumstances are unclear," a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) Major Youssef Hamoud told Reuters.

He said the operation took place near the village of Al-Humaira, just a few kilometers from the Turkish border, and that US-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved.

In February, the US military took out the ISIS leader in Syria, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

ISIS then named Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as its leader, but he was detained in Turkey last month.