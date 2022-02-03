US President Joe Biden on Thursday revealed that the US military took out an ISIS leader in Syria.

In a statement released by the White House, Biden said ,"Last night at my direction, US military forces in the northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation to protect the American people and our Allies, and make the world a safer place."

"Thanks to the skill and bravery of our Armed Forces, we have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS.

"All Americans have returned safely from the operation."

The statement added that Biden will deliver remarks later on Thursday, and concluded with the words, "May God protect our troops."

On Wednesday, AFP quoted the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights as reporting that troops from the US-led coalition operating in Syria landed in northwest Syria and were searching for wanted terrorists, resulting in clashes. The forces touched down near camps for displaced people in Atme, and clashes lasted for two hours in the area, after which there were "confirmed reports of fatalities."