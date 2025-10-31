The FBI announced Friday it had thwarted a potential terrorist attack in Michigan ahead of Halloween weekend, arresting multiple suspects allegedly linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization.

A senior federal law enforcement source confirmed to Fox News that the plot was tied to international terrorism, though further details were not immediately available.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X: “This morning, the FBI thwarted a potential terrorist attack and arrested multiple subjects in Michigan who were allegedly plotting a violent attack over Halloween weekend.”

He added, “More details to come. Thanks to the men and women of FBI and law enforcement everywhere standing guard 24/7 and crushing our mission to defend the homeland.”

In a statement to Fox News, Patel emphasized the importance of the bureau’s swift response: “Through swift action and close coordination with our local partners, a potential act of terror was stopped before it could unfold. The vigilance of this FBI prevented what could have been a tragic attack - and thanks to their dedication, Michigan will have a safe and happy Halloween.”

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino praised the operation, calling it “proactive, relentless, and focused on saving lives.”

He added, “Our agents and partners in Michigan acted fast, followed the evidence, and stopped a threat before anyone got hurt. Under the leadership of Director Patel and the watch of this FBI, America is a safer place.”

Bongino also posted on X: “Protecting the Homeland is our top priority. We will not rest.”

The FBI’s Detroit Public Affairs Office confirmed that agents were present in Dearborn and Inkster Friday morning, though it remains unclear if those operations were directly connected to the thwarted plot.

The news comes ten months after Shamsud-Din Jabbar carried out a deadly ISIS-inspired attack on New Orleans’ Bourbon Street, killing fifteen and injuring dozens. Jabbar’s vehicle bore an ISIS flag, and the FBI confirmed his ideological ties to the terror group.

