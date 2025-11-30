The US Military announced on Sunday that forces from US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Syrian Ministry of Interior located and destroyed more than 15 sites containing ISIS weapons caches in southern Syria over the past week.

US military personnel from Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) worked with Syrian forces in identifying and eliminating the ISIS weapons storage facilities across the Rif Damashq province during multiple airstrikes and ground detonations.

The combined operation destroyed over 130 mortars and rockets, multiple assault rifles, machine guns, anti-tank mines, and materials for building improvised explosive devices. Forces also discovered and destroyed illicit drugs.

“This successful operation ensures gains made against ISIS are lasting, and the group is not able to regenerate or export terrorist attacks to the US homeland and around the world,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.

Established by CENTCOM in 2014, CJTF-OIR advises, assists, and enables partner forces in the fight against ISIS. The terrorist group’s conventional threat has been degraded since its territorial defeat in 2019, and ISIS fighters are dispersed.

“We will remain vigilant and continue to aggressively pursue ISIS remnants in Syria,” said Cooper.