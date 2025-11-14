תיעוד מתפיסת האקדח דוברות המשטרה

An indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days against two of four Arab residents from the Beit Safafa neighborhood in Jerusalem, who were arrested in recent weeks on suspicion of supporting the ISIS terrorist organization and planning terrorist attacks against Jews.

The arrests were carried out as part of a joint investigation by the Jerusalem District's central unit (YAMAR) and the Shin Bet (ISA), which focused on suspicions of affiliation with ISIS and preparations to carry out terror attacks.

During the investigation, which was led by the Shin Bet, Jerusalem's YAMAR detectives and Border Police operatives arrested four young men in their 20s. The suspects were interrogated, and their detention has been extended multiple times by the court.

The investigation revealed that the suspects supported ISIS's ideology and consumed extensive materials from the group online, including murder videos and other horrific footage from ISIS battlefields abroad.

Under the influence of this content, the suspects planned to acquire military equipment, weapons, and firearms in preparation for what they referred to as the "great war in the end of days" against Jews.

According to the investigation findings, the suspects had already begun gathering the equipment, purchasing military gear and a pistol. One suspect stated during his interrogation, “This is for the benefit of the great war. I will use the pistol against Jews or anyone who is not Muslim.”

During a search conducted by YAMAR detectives at one of the suspect's homes, the pistol was found hidden inside a chicken coop, along with additional military equipment that was seized by the authorities.

At the conclusion of the investigation, there was enough evidence to file charges against two of the suspects, and a Prosecutor's Statement was filed against them. An indictment is expected soon. The detention of the other two suspects has been extended, and their investigation is ongoing.