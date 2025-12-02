The Jerusalem District Court issued long sentences on Tuesday for two terrorists who were charged with severe security offences after they planned to carry out a bombing using a truck loaded with gas tanks near the Knesset.

The main defendant, Mustafa Abd al-Nabi, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. His co-conspirator, Ahmad Natshe, was sentenced to five years' imprisonment. In addition, the two received suspended prison sentences, and the equipment used to manufacture the explosives was seized.

According to their indictment, the two were aligned with the Islamic State (ISIS), regularly watched videos featuring religious incitement and graphic violence, and pledged allegiance to the organization.

The two were arrested in December 2023 before they managed to execute their plan. The court stressed in the sentence that even though the attack was not executed, the acts were already at an advanced and practical stage, and there was a true danger to human lives.

The judges noted that the defendants showed no remorse and failed to grasp the severity of their actions, and that probation service reports assessed a high risk of similar offenses being repeated in the future.

They determined that the offenses were carried out with clear ideological motives, in the midst of the war, and emphasized the need for a deterrent sentence.