Poll: Netanyahu bloc at 60 seats, Meretz out

A new poll released Sunday morning by 103 FM finds that if elections were held today, the Netanyahu bloc would win 60 seats, one away from the 61-seat majority necessary to form a coalition.

The bloc of the parties that make up the current coalition would fall to just 53 seats. The Joint Arab List, which is not part of any bloc, would receive seven seats.

The biggest surprise from the poll is the growth of the Religious Zionism party, which would grow to nine seats and become the third-largest party in the Knesset. Moreover, If Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir split off from the Religious Zionism party, his party and the party led by Bezalel Smotrich would win five seats each for a total of ten seats.

The two largest parties remain the Likud and Yesh Atid parties, which would hold steady with 36 seats and 18 seats, respectively.

Incumbent Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's Yamina party would receive six seats, while the New Hope and Ra'am parties would barely pass the electoral threshold with four seats each.

The Meretz party would fail to pass the electoral threshold and receive only 2.5% of the vote, the poll found.