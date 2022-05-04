Israel Police arrested four Arabs suspected of attacking a security guard at Mamilla Mall in Jerusalem.

The suspects are all 17 years old, and residents of Jerusalem's Arab neighborhoods.

On Tuesday night, they hurled rocks and a glass bottle at a security guard at Mamilla.

A court has extended their arrest.

On Friday evening, two security guards posted at the entrance to the city of Ariel were attacked by terrorists firing at their post. One of the guards, Vyacheslav Golev, was killed in the attack as he shielded the other guard, his fiancee, from the terrorists.