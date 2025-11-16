Transportation Minister Miri Regev (Likud) presented data Sunday at a Cabinet meeting on the state of traffic accidents in Israel in 2025.

During the presentation, Settlements Minister Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) raised the issue of the lack of enforcement of traffic laws in Judea and Samaria, especially regarding Palestinian Authority drivers who behave recklessly on the roads.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Regev how many of the fatalities since the beginning of the year occurred in accidents in Judea and Samaria. Out of 439 fatalities nationwide, 40 were killed on the roads of Judea and Samaria.

Minister Strock responded, “There is lawlessness. The Palestinian Authority shows contempt for our traffic tickets. An eight-year-old Arab child is driving on the road. There is no law and no judge.”

At the end of the discussion, Netanyahu instructed the Cabinet Secretary, following Minister Strock’s request, to establish a special ministerial team to address road accidents in Judea and Samaria, in coordination with the IDF Central Command chief.