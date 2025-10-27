ח"כ סוכות בתפיסת שב"חים ללא קרדיט

MK Tzvi Succot (Religious Zionism) apprehended two illegal infiltrators during a tour earlier this week in the Beit Hanina neighborhood in northern Jerusalem.

During their visit, Succot and activist Yedidya Epstein noticed two suspects entering sovereign Israeli territory through a known breach in the security fence..

According to Succot, this is the same breach through which the terrorists who carried out the Ramot Junction attack infiltrated. Six Israeli civilians were murdered in that attack and dozens more were wounded.

MK Succot and Epstein detained the suspects at the scene until Border Police forces arrived, arrested the suspects, and transferred them for further investigation.

Following the incident, Succot said, "This is a failure that repeats itself every single night, and places the security of Israeli citizens at continued risk."

He added: "I came to the area to see firsthand how the issue of illegal infiltrators is being handled. I was shocked to discover the scale of the failure. I will immediately convene an urgent meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee’s Subcommittee on Judea and Samaria, which I chair, to ensure these failures are addressed and that responsibility moves from declarations to action on the ground."