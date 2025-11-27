The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) in recent weeks uncovered a network of Israeli Arabs from Kafr Qassem and Rahat that was involved in secretly transferring weapons and funds to Judea and Samaria.

The network operated under the direction of Ahmad Tzartzur, an Israeli citizen operating from Turkey on behalf of the Hamas terror organization.

In a joint operation by the Shin Bet and Israel Police, several suspects were arrested for questioning. An earlier, extensive investigation revealed that these suspects had transferred weapons and hundreds of thousands of shekels in funds, despite concerns that the equipment would ultimately end up in the hands of terrorist elements active in the area.

The investigation found that Tzartzur exploited family and social connections in Kafr Qassem to establish a covert transfer system.

Funds sent from Turkey to Israel were transferred using cryptocurrency, converted to cash by money changers, and used by the suspects to purchase weapons from arms dealers in the Negev. The weapons were then transferred to Judea and Samaria.

According to the Shin Bet, this is a serious case that highlights how operatives working from Turkey, including Israeli Arabs and individuals residing there through family reunification allowances, are exploiting their access to Israel and Judea and Samaria to transfer money and weapons that could be used for terror attacks.

The Shin Bet emphasized that indictments will be filed against those involved, adding that the agency “views with utmost severity any involvement by Israeli citizens in activities that endanger State security and will continue to act to thwart any threat and bring all those involved to justice.”