Dolev Vyacheslav (Vladi), a 23-year-old resident of Beit Shemesh, has been named as the security guard murdered on Friday night at the entrance to the city of Ariel.

Vyacheslav was murdered by two terrorists, who opened fire at his post, which he was sharing with his girlfriend.

Acting quickly at the start of the attack, Vyacheslav used his body to shield his girlfriend from the bullets, absorbing them instead of her.

He is survived by his parents and seven siblings.

Beit Shemesh Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch is currently at the family's home, offering them support together with educational and welfare services from the city.

The terrorists, who were arrested Saturday, have been named as Yahya Mar'ee, 19; and Yousseff A'asi, 20. They arrived at the entrance to Ariel, armed with Carl Gustav submachine guns in a Suzuki with yellow (Israeli) license plates. Upon their arrival at the security post, the terrorists began firing at Vyacheslav and his girlfriend before exiting the vehicle and shooting Vyacheslav point-blank.

Several hours after the terror attack, the terrorists' vehicle was found, burned and abandoned in an open field between the Arab towns of Kafr Thulth and Saniriya.