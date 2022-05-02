President Isaac Herzog spoke by telephone on Sunday with the de facto ruler of the United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, and Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas and wished them a Happy Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan month.

In their conversations, President Herzog expressed his hopes for peace and stability in the region.

This is the first phone call between Herzog and Abbas since the start of the murderous wave of terror.

In the coming days, President Herzog is expected to speak with additional leaders.

Meanwhile on Sunday, it was decided that a general closure will be imposed on Judea and Samaria over both Memorial Day and Independence Day later this week. The crossings from Gaza into Israel will also be closed.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, the day before Memorial Day, at 3:00 p.m., and will remain in place until midnight on Thursday, unless a situational assessment held after Independence Day concludes that it should be extended.

During the closure, Palestinian Arabs will only be permitted to cross into pre-1967 Israel on humanitarian grounds, or for medical treatment or in other specific cases, as defined by the Civil Administration.