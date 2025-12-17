President Isaac Herzog spoke on the phone on Wednesday with Pope Leo XIV.

President Herzog extended his warmest greetings on behalf of the State of Israel to Pope Leo XIV and to Christian communities around the world ahead of the Christmas holiday.

According to a statement by the President's Office, Herzog and the Pope discussed the alarming rise in global antisemitism, including the devastating terror attack against the Jewish community in Sydney, and the urgent need to combat all forms of this hatred.

President Herzog conveyed to Pope Leo XIV the great importance of Israel’s relationship with the Holy See and Christians around the world. He also expressed his tremendous pride in Israel’s Christian communities, whose leaders will gather for an annual festive meeting at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem in the coming weeks.

President Herzog and Pope Leo XIV expressed hope for peace and a brighter future for the world following the New Year.