A general closure will be imposed on Judea and Samaria over both Memorial Day and Independence Day later this week. The crossings from Gaza into Israel will also be closed.

The decision to impose a closure was made on Sunday following a situational assessment by the state security agencies.

The closure will begin on Tuesday, the day before Memorial Day, at three o'clock in the afternoon, and will remain in place until midnight on Thursday, unless a situational assessment held after Independence Day concludes that it should be extended.

During the closure, Arabs will only be permitted to cross into pre-'67 Israel on humanitarian grounds, or for medical treatment or in other specific cases, as defined by the Civil Administration.