Following the murderous terrorist attack in northern Israel, President Isaac Herzog spoke with Noam Jumaa, Mayor of Beit She’an, and Danny Atar, Head of the Gilboa Regional Council, and expressed profound shock at the killing spree in the combined terror attack carried out by a despicable terrorist.

President Isaac Herzog: "I wish to express my deep shock at the horrific killing spree and the combined terrorist attack in northern Israel carried out by a despicable terrorist. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those murdered, and my wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded."

“I have just spoken with Beit She’an Mayor Noam Juma’a and Gilboa Regional Council Head Danny Atar and asked them to convey words of strength, support, and condolences to the residents of the area from the entire people of Israel in the face of this difficult event."

“Israel is committed to reinforcing and strengthening this challenging border and, of course, to bolstering the security response in the area for the full safety of the residents. I thank the security officer who neutralized the terrorist for his alertness and decisive action.”