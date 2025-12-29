On Monday, President Isaac Herzog visited Rafael Advanced Defense Systems in northern Israel. President Herzog was accompanied by the Chairman of Rafael, Dr. Yuval Steinitz, and the CEO of Rafael, Yoav Tourgeman.

During the visit, President Herzog was briefed on the company's systems, including the new Iron Beam laser system that was delivered to the IDF for the first time yesterday. President Herzog also toured the manufacturing lines of the Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

President Herzog stated, "It is good to be here with the Chairman of Rafael, Yuval Steinitz, and the CEO, Yoav Tourgeman, launching and inaugurating this incredible laser defense system called a laser beam, or the laser dome. This is a sea change in the world of warfare-in defense and attack. Indeed, Israel is contributing to the well-being and safety of the world with these new technologies. This is a record-breaking system, and I want to congratulate Rafael for its incredible professionalism, innovativeness, and ingenuity that we're seeing here. Good luck to both of you and to the entire staff and employees."

President Herzog added, “Prime Minister Netanyahu’s meeting today with President Trump is very important to the vital strategic partnership between Israel and the United States. I very much hope that this meeting will have positive results for all arenas in our region.”