The head of the IDF Central Command on Sunday signed a demolition order for the home in which terrorist Yahya Marai lived.

Marai is one of the two terrorists who carried out the shooting attack at the checkpoint near Ariel, in which security guard Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev was murdered.

The terrorist's house is located in the Palestinian Arab village of Qarawat Bani Hassan, southwest of Shechem (Nablus), and had already been mapped by IDF forces in preparation for its demolition, around the time the two terrorists were apprehended.

The order was issued after an appeal filed by the terrorist’s family was denied.

The Supreme Court is due to hear soon a petition concerning the home of the second terrorist who was involved in the attack, Yosef Atzi, who is also a resident of Qarawat Bani Hassan.

The demolition order for Atzi's home has already been signed, after the objections submitted by his family were rejected.