The military prosecution has filed serious indictments against two terrorists for the offense of intentionally causing death for the murder of security guard Vyacheslav Golev and attempting to murder his fiancée, in a shooting attack at the entrance to Ariel in Samaria.

According to the indictment, the two terrorists decided to carry out a murderous attack against Israeli civilians, after hearing reports of clashes between terrorist forces and the security forces. They purchased weapons and later vehicles to carry out their murderous plan.

The two decided to carry out the attack at the guard post at the entrance to the settlement of Ariel, during the weekend, at night, as they believed that in this way they could escape after the murder.

The indictment reads: "On April 29, the defendants arrived at the guard post in Ariel while equipped with two Carlo-type weapons and fired several bullets at the late Vyacheslav Golev and at his fiancée, in order to cause their deaths."

The military prosecution also filed an indictment against the brother of one of the terrorists, accusing him of failure to prevent the murderous attack as well as giving shelter to the two terrorists.

The detention of the defendants has been extended for the duration of the trial.