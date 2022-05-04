Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the family of Vyacheslav (Vladi) Golev, a security guard who was murdered Friday night in a terror attack in Ariel.

As they arrived at the Golev family home in Beit Shemesh, the Netanyahus were met by dozens of extremist haredim who came out to protest their presence, shouting, "Get out, impure one!"

Golev died shielding his fiancee, Victoria Fligelman, from the terrorists' bullets. He is survived by his parents and seven siblings.

The terrorists, who were arrested Saturday, have been named as Yahya Mar'ee, 19; and Yousseff A'asi, 20. They arrived at the entrance to Ariel, armed with Carl Gustav submachine guns in a Suzuki with yellow (Israeli) license plates. Upon their arrival at the security post, the terrorists began firing at Vyacheslav and his girlfriend before exiting the vehicle and shooting Vyacheslav point-blank.

Several hours after the terror attack, the terrorists' vehicle was found, burned and abandoned in an open field between the Arab towns of Kafr Thulth and Saniriya.