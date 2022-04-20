According to Iranian sources, three Mossad spies have been captured in the Sistan and Balochistan Province of Iran.

Iranian intelligence is accusing the three of disseminating classified information and documents.

Last month, Iranian state television reported that Mossad agents had tried to sabotage centrifuges at the Fordow underground nuclear facility near the city of Qom.

According to the report, the Revolutionary Guards carried out several arrests of members of a cell that cooperated with Israel.