Bahrain on Friday condemned the terrorist attack that took place in Tel Aviv on Thursday evening, in which three Israelis were murdered.

The Bahraini Foreign Ministry described the attack as a “terrorist operation” and offered condolences to the families of the victims and the Israeli government.

"We reiterate the Kingdom of Bahrain's position that opposes all forms of terrorism and violence no matter the motives and the justifications", the ministry said in a statement quoted by Reuters.

The United Arab Emirates' embassy in Israel later also condemned the attack, offering condolences to the families of the victims.

Both the UAE and Bahrain normalized ties with Israel in late 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently made a historic visit to Bahrain, where he met with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa at his palace.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi visited Bahrain last month.

President Isaac Herzog recently paid a visit to the UAE.

