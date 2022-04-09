Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Saturday visited the wounded victims of Thursday's terror attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

The victims are hospitalized at Tel Aviv's Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov).

The Prime Minister spoke with the wounded and their families, heard from them about what happened on Thursday, and wished them a quick recovery and full health.

Hospital CEO Prof. Roni Gamzu participated in the visit.

Following his visit, Bennett said, "I have just finished visiting the wounded in Ichilov hospital. They are energetic and have a very strong spirit."

"We are going from defense to offense and are striking at the sources of the terrorism at any time and any place – at night, during the day, morning and evening, everywhere. As I have said, there will be no restrictions on the security forces – on the IDF, ISA (Shabak), or the Israel Police. We will continue pursuing the terrorists everywhere."