IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi landed on Wednesday in Bahrain, where he will hold a historic first visit.

The IDF said that Kochavi was welcomed upon his arrival by Chief of Staff of the Bahraini Defense Force, His Excellency Lieutenant General Theyab Bin Saqer Al-Noaimi.

Kochavi is expected to also meet with Maj. Gen. Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al-Khalifa, commander of the Bahraini Royal Guard.

In addition, he is scheduled to meet with other Bahraini senior military and state officials as well as US Fifth Fleet Commander Vice Adm. Brad Cooper at the fleet's headquarters Naval Support Activity Bahrain.

Bahrain normalized relations with Israel in late 2020 as part of the US-brokered Abraham Accords.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited Bahrain last month, where he met with Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad al-Khalifa at his palace.

Bennett also spoke to Bahraini students during the visit and met with local Jewish community leaders.