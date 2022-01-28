The Jewish Council of the Emirates, a network of Jewish communal leaders who are building Jewish life in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), welcomed the announcement that Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will visit the UAE next week.

The visit marks the first presidential visit to the UAE.

During his visit, President Herzog will meet Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, senior government officials, and the Jewish community. The visit highlights how Israel views the UAE as a strong ally and regional partner.

“We are honored to welcome President Herzog and his wife, Michal, to the UAE,” said UAE Chief Rabbi Yehuda Sarna. “The UAE is proud to have the largest Jewish community in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and this trip is representative of the close ties between our two nations. His visit is representative of the growing strategic importance of the UAE-Israel relationship.”

“It is very exciting for us to welcome President Herzog at such an auspicious time in our community’s growth and as Israel is being celebrated next week at Expo 2020,” said Senior Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie. “We look forward to meeting with him, showing him our community and sharing how well we have been embraced by the people of the UAE.”