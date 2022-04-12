Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday evening arrived at the Ilka Bar on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv, four days after the murderous terrorist attack that took place there.

"I came here tonight to strengthen the owner (of the bar) and the residents here. There was a very difficult incident here, people were murdered here, people were wounded here, good people," Bennett said.

"We will not let them, our enemy, disrupt our lives. We will not let them defeat us. We will return to live and we will simultaneously fight in their places, in their bases, and with God’s help we will win. I love you very, very much," the Prime Minister added.

Public Security Minister Omer Barlev also visited the Ilka Bar and said, "I came to strengthen the owners of the place and those who spend time there."

"Along with the terrible pain of the loss of life, this evening in the crowded pub, our great power is evident, the look ahead, the knowledge that even if they hurt us, we will not be broken. We will continue to live, thrive and flourish. We will win," he added.