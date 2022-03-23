Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced on Tuesday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“Well, I've tested positive for COVID. I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!” she tweeted.

Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, has tested negative and is feeling fine.

Several high profile Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In late September, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

In late October, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19. Psaki, who is vaccinated and had mild symptoms, returned to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative test.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus several weeks before that and self-isolated at home.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

More recently, former President Barack Obama, under whom Clinton served as Secretary of State, tested positive for the virus.