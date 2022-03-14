Former US President Barack Obama announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus. His wife, Michelle, tested negative.

“I just tested positive for COVID. I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise. Michelle and I are grateful to be vaccinated and boosted, and she has tested negative,” Obama said in a statement.

“It’s a reminder to get vaccinated if you haven’t already, even as cases go down,” he added.

Several high profile Americans have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. In late September, State Department spokesperson Ned Price tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms.

In late October, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for COVID-19. Psaki, who is vaccinated and had mild symptoms, returned to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative test.

US Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the virus several weeks before that and self-isolated at home.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin tested positive for COVID-19 in early January.

Former President Donald Trump tested positive for the virus in October 2020 and was briefly hospitalized. He attributed his recovery from the virus to the antibody cocktail made by biotech company Regeneron which he received while in the hospital.