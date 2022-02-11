Two rockets fired on January 1, 2022, towards Tel Aviv are now believed to have been fired intentionally.

At the time, the Gaza terror groups claimed the launch was accidental, caused by bad weather. The IDF, however, did not buy that explanation, and soon retaliated with a series of attacks on targets in a Hamas terrorist rocket compound, and on Hamas military positions on the Gaza border.

Now, Israel's defense establishment believes that the rockets, which exploded over the Mediterranean Sea, were fired intentionally, Maariv said.

According to Maariv, a situational assessment immediately after the rockets were fired led everyone to believe that there had in fact been a technical issue, which also explains why Israel's response was relatively moderate.

However, since then, the defense establishment has changed its mind: Based on information revealed only at a later stage, the staffs examining the issue reached the conclusion that the launches had been intentional.