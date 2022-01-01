Two rockets fired from Gaza landed Saturday morning near beaches in central Israel.

Sirens did not sound and no intercept missiles were fired.

The IDF is now holding a situational assessment and examining possible responses.

According to Israel Police, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

Following the launch, Gaza's armed groups published a notice which said that the rockets fired towards the Jaffa beach were fired as a result of the weather conditions.

This is not the first time the weather has been used as an excuse for rockets fired towards Israel.

In March 2019, a Hamas official denied Israel's accusation that it was behind a rocket strike on a town in central Israel, north of Tel Aviv. That strike left seven Israelis wounded, and led then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow a strong response.

"No one from the resistance movements, including Hamas, has an interest in firing rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the enemy," the official told AFP at the time, on condition of anonymity. He impled, instead that the rocket launch may have been caused by "bad weather."