Sirens sounded in the Netivot area around 7:50 a.m. on Sunday morning due to rocket fire from the Hamas terrorist organization. Security forces estimate that the rockets were fired from the Khan Yunis area.

The IDF reported that two rockets were identified—one intercepted and the other fell in an open area. Magen David Adom stated that no casualties were reported from the rocket fire.

In recent days, the IDF has intensified pressure and carried out airstrikes on targets in Gaza City ahead of its planned ground assault, as decided by the security cabinet. The IDF’s aim is to warn the population that the maneuver is expected to begin and to encourage residents to evacuate the city.

Subsequently, the IDF is expected to encircle the city and begin the ground operation.