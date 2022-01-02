The IDF attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight Saturday, in retaliation for two rockets launched early Saturday morning towards central Israel.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said that "fighter jets and fighter helicopters attacked a short time ago a series of targets in a Hamas terrorist rocket compound. In addition, tanks attacked Hamas military positions on the Gaza Strip border."

"The scope of the targets and the type of targets were attacked in response to the rocket fire this morning, from the Gaza Strip to the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, west of Gush Dan," the statement added.

"The Hamas terrorist organization is responsible for what is happening in the Gaza Strip and it bears the consequences of terrorist acts from the Gaza Strip," the statement stressed.

The attacks came hours after two rockets fired from Gaza landed near beaches in central Israel.

Sirens did not sound and no intercept missiles were fired.

According to Israel Police, there have been no reports of injuries or damage to property.

Following the launch, Gaza's armed groups published a notice which said that the rockets fired towards the Jaffa beach were fired as a result of the weather conditions.

This is not the first time the weather has been used as an excuse for rockets fired towards Israel.

In March 2019, a Hamas official denied Israel's accusation that it was behind a rocket strike on a town in central Israel, north of Tel Aviv. That strike left seven Israelis wounded, and led then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to vow a strong response.

"No one from the resistance movements, including Hamas, has an interest in firing rockets from the Gaza Strip towards the enemy," the official told AFP at the time, on condition of anonymity. He implied instead that the rocket launch may have been caused by "bad weather."