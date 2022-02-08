The United States said on Monday a deal was possible with Iran on its nuclear program but needs to be completed urgently, AFP reported.

"A deal that addresses all sides' core concerns is in sight, but if it is not reached in the coming weeks, Iran's ongoing nuclear advances will make it impossible for us to return to the JCPOA," a US State Department spokesperson said, referring to the 2015 framework agreement.

The statement comes as indirect talks between the US and Iran in Vienna are set to resume.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

However, it has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on reviving the deal. The talks are being mediated by the remaining five countries that are party to the deal.

Negotiators from the three European countries involved in the negotiations recently said the talks are reaching their final stage and now require political input.

Last week, a senior US State Department official said that the nuclear talks are entering the "final stretch".

The official added that all sides will have to make “tough political decisions”.

On Sunday, Iran's top security official said that Washington and Tehran had so far failed to produce "balance" in their commitments during the Vienna talks.

"Despite limited progress in the Vienna Talks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties," Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani said in a Twitter post.

"Political decisions in Washington are requirements for balance of commitments to reach a good agreement," he added.