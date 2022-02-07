Iran's top security official said on Sunday that Washington and Tehran had so far failed to produce "balance" in their commitments during the Vienna talks aimed at restoring the 2015 nuclear deal, AFP reports.

"Despite limited progress in the Vienna Talks, we are still far from achieving the necessary balance in the commitments of the parties," Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani said in a Twitter post.

"Political decisions in Washington are requirements for balance of commitments to reach a good agreement," he added.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

However, it has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on reviving the deal. The talks are being mediated by the remaining five countries that are party to the deal.

The talks were halted last week and the negotiators returned to their capitals for consultations.

Negotiators from the three European countries involved in the negotiations recently said the talks are reaching their final stage and now require political input.

Last week, a senior US State Department official said that the nuclear talks are entering the "final stretch".

The official added that all sides will have to make “tough political decisions”.

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again as a precondition for its returning to compliance with the deal.