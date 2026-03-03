Covert ‘Minzadehei’ compound IDF Spokesperson

IDF Spokesperson, Brigadier General Effie Defrin, revealed this evening (Tuesday) that the IDF attacked the secret facility 'Minzadehei,' where the Iranian regime was working on developing the necessary capabilities for nuclear weapons.

The IDF noted that "Despite the severe damage [in Operation Rising Lion], the Iranian terror regime did not cease nuclear weapon activities and continued to advance development of the required capabilities for nuclear weapons, while shifting infrastructure to an underground site defended against aerial strikes."

"In the site, a group of nuclear scientists operated covertly to develop a key component for nuclear weapons," the military stated.

"IDF intelligence continued to follow the scientists' activities and located their new location at this site in a manner that enabled a precise strike on the covert underground compound.

"The strike removes a key component in the Iranian regime’s capability to develop nuclear weapons and joins a series of strikes conducted during Operation ‘Rising Lion’ that were essential to eliminate the Iranian nuclear threat," the IDF statement concluded.