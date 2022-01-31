Indirect talks between the United States and Iran on returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement are entering the "final stretch," a senior US State Department official told reporters on Monday, according to Reuters.

The official added that all sides will have to make “tough political decisions”.

Iran may choose not to go down the road of compliance with the agreement, and Washington is ready to deal with that contingency, stressed the official. The briefing with reporters took place during a break in the nuclear talks in Vienna.

Iran has gradually scaled back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers in response to former US President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the agreement in May of 2018.

However, it has held several rounds of indirect talks with the US on reviving the deal. The talks are being mediated by the remaining five countries that are party to the deal.

Last week, negotiators from the three European countries involved in the negotiations said the talks are reaching their final stage and now require political input.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian last week signaled a willingness by Iran to engage directly with the US in discussions over the deal if necessary to reach a satisfactory agreement.

A State Department spokesperson later said the US is prepared to hold direct talks with Iran on its nuclear program.

"We are prepared to meet directly," the spokesperson said, adding, "We have long held the position that it would be more productive to engage with Iran directly, on both JCPOA negotiations and other issues.”

The Islamic Republic has repeatedly demanded that the US lift sanctions imposed on Iran and also reassure Iran it will not abandon the deal again as a precondition for its returning to compliance with the deal.