A suspect in a recent shooting incident has died of his wounds, the hospital said.

The man was one of two people suspected of carrying out a shooting attack on a Haifa nightclub last week.

According to a police statement on Friday, two suspects fired at the club, and a security guard returned fire, injuring one of them. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided first aid to the injured suspect, and transferred him to the city's Rambam Health Care Campus.

On Wednesday, Rambam Health Care Campus announced that the suspect had died of his injuries.

The security guard was detained for questioning and then released under restrictive conditions.

The second suspect attempted to escape to Turkey, but was arrested just prior to boarding the plane.