An IDF soldier was injured Saturday night by gunfire at the entrance to the Nahal Brigade training base near Arad.

Six bullets were found in the area.

Security forces have placed roadblocks in the Mount Hebron area, in an attempt to locate the terror cell.

North of the area, terrorists fired towards the town of Karmei Tzur in Gush Etzion. The gunfire is believed to have been fired from the direction of Beit Ummar.

Responding to the gunfire, Gush Etzion Council head Shlomo Ne'eman said, "After shots were fired at Karmei Tzur twice last week, we are starting a new week with more shooting. It is unthinkable that a nest of terrorists in Beit Ummar will stand and operate as usual, while the gunfire towards [Jewish] towns only increases. We do not need to wait until someone is injured. Right now, I demand that the government of Israel and the IDF conduct a military operation within Beit Ummar, going form house to house and clearing it of weapons and terrorists."