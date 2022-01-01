The Haifa Magistrates Court on Saturday extended by four days the arrest of a man suspected of involvement in a recent shooting.

The man, a 26-year-old resident of Akko (Acre), was arrested Saturday at Ben Gurion International Airport, minutes before he boarded a plane to Turkey.

The suspect is one of two people suspected of shooting at a Haifa nightclub on Thursday night.

According to Israel Police, two suspects fired at a nightclub Thursday night, but a nearby security guard returned fire, critically injuring one of them.

The security guard, a 46-year-old resident of Akko, was detained for questioning, but was released later on Friday under restrictive conditions.