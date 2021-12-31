A young man in his 20s was critically injured Thursday night in a shooting on a Haifa club.

According to Israel Police, a security guard at the scene seems to have returned fire, critically injuring one of the shooters.

In a statement, the police said that two suspects fired at the club, and the security guard returned fire, injuring one of them.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics provided first aid to the injured and transferred him to the city's Rambam Health Care Campus.

The security guard, a 46-year-old from Akko (Acre), was detained for questioning.

MDA paramedics Ayman Arnaut and Etai Mazor said, "We saw a youth in his 20s lying on the road unconscious. He suffered a penetrative wound, and we provided him with lifesaving medical treatment, including sedation and intubation. We evacuated him to the hospital while continuing treatment, and his situation was serious and unstable."