This week, a special virtual meeting was held for new olim who immigrated from South Africa to Beit Shemesh, with the participation of over 50 people.

The event was the product of a collaboration between the Beit Shemesh Municipality, G2P, the Jewish Agency and Telfed- South African Zionist Federation.

The event opened with greetings from the leading organizations, during which representatives of the Absorption, Education, Welfare and Employment Departments of the Beit Shemesh Municipality met with the olim, and at the same time raised questions sent via chat. All of these questions will be answered in a clear document that will also include the contact details of the professional staffs at the municipality.

The evening ended in an optimistic atmosphere, and with the understanding that this type of meeting meets a significant need among the olim. The first step has already been announced - through a link to a WhatsApp group organized by G2P volunteers, in order to help South African olim make a comfortable adjustment to the city.

The event was held in the presence of Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch, Director of the Municipal Employment Administration Esti Moskowitz and organized by Mickey Greenstein, who in addition to her role as head of the municipal psychological service is also a member of the oversight committee of G2p in the Beit Shemesh-Mateh Yehuda-South Africa area, Aviva Halabi and Naama Reshef, chairwoman of the regional partnership, CEO of Telfed Doron Klein, - partnership manager in the area on behalf of the Jewish Agency Merav Shani and the partnership team Tami Tzadok, Tami Kedmi and Howie Gordon who helped produce the event.

Mayor Dr. Aliza Bloch: "I would like to congratulate the new olim who have chosen to establish their home here in Beit Shemesh. All the municipality departments are working to provide service to assist the aliyah movement to the city and we will continue to accompany the families in order to guarantee they all adapt to Beit Shemesh in the best possible manner. A big thank you to all our partners working on this important task. We will continue to produce quality collaborations that will benefit the large olim community of Beit Shemesh".