IDF and Border Police forces on Saturday operated in northern Samaria, demolishing the floor on which terrorist Amar Jardadat lived in Silat al-Harithiya, near Jenin.

Jaradat was one of four terrorists involved in a shooting attack at the Homesh Junction, in which Yehuda Dimentman was killed and two others were injured.

Dimentman, 25, lived in Shavei Shomron and studied at the Homesh yeshiva. He is survived by his wife and infant son.

According to an IDF spokesperson, during the operation several disruptions of order erupted in various locations in the area, during which suspects hurled rocks and firebombs at IDF forces. In addition, shooting was heard at the scene, but none of the IDF forces were injured.

The demolition was carried out in accordance with an order signed by Central Command Commander Major-General Yehuda Fuchs, after the terrorist's family's appeal to cancel the demolition was rejected. This is the fourth time the home has been demolished.