The Military Prosecutor’s Office reached a plea agreement with one of the terrorists who carried out the deadly shooting attack near the community of Homesh in northern Samaria in December 2021.

In the attack, Yehuda Dimentman, a resident of Shavei Shomron, was murdered. He was married and the father of a young child. The terrorists opened fire at close range at his vehicle, in which two of his friends were also traveling; they were wounded by the gunfire.

Under the plea agreement, the charges of attempted murder of Dimentman’s friends were deleted from the indictment, and the terrorist was convicted only of murder and of trafficking in war materiels.

According to the indictment, the terrorists ambushed the vehicle in which Dimentman and his friends from the local Homesh yeshiva were traveling and opened fire at close range. Dimentman was killed instantly, and two of his friends were injured.

The indictment further revealed that the terrorists planned to abduct Dimentman’s body and bury it along a side path near the village of Burqa, but security forces thwarted the plan.

Dimentman is survived by his parents, 11 siblings, his wife Atia, and their nine-month-old son, David.

Also injured in the shooting attack were Avia Antman and Neria Shlomo Feldman - one moderately hurt and the other lightly.

Attorney Haim Bleicher from the Honenu organization, who represents the Dimentman family, said: “This is a vile terrorist who acted to harm the Jewish people's presence in the Land of Israel. He did not act in a vacuum, but emerged from a society of murderers. It is time to expel the Islamic enemy from the land and thereby prevent any possibility of the terrorist’s release in the future. We will demand in court that high compensation payments be imposed on him to deter future attackers.”