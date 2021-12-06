Security guard injured in ramming attack in Samaria

A security guard was moderately to severely injured in a ramming attack at the Te’enim crossing in Samaria on Sunday night.

The terrorist who was driving the vehicle was shot and neutralized by security guards at the crossing.



