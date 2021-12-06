A security guard was moderately to severely injured in a ramming attack at the Te’enim crossing in Samaria on Sunday night.
The terrorist who was driving the vehicle was shot and neutralized by security guards at the crossing.
Security guard injured in ramming attack in Samaria
Security guard injured in ramming attack at Te'enim crossing in Samaria. Terrorist neutralized
Hadas Parush/Flash 90
