A 19-year-old woman was stabbed dead Friday afternoon near Kibbutz Tel Yosef in northern Israel, nearly immediately following a ramming attack in which a 68-year-old pedestrian man was rammed and critically injured.

A third victim, a 16-year-old teen boy, was lightly injured.

The suspect, identified as a resident of Qabaitya who illegally infiltrated pre-1967 Israel, escaped in his vehicle towards Afula, and was later neutralized.

The parents of the murdered girl, who arrived at the scene minutes after the attack, described, "A terrorist took our daughter. She was standing down here, waiting for a ride, and he murdered our daughter."

Initial investigations indicate that the attack began in Beit She'an, on Hashomron Street. Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics began providing medical treatment and resuscitation to a 68-year-old man who had been rammed. A short time later, they were forced to declare his death.

On the city's Ya'akov Machluf Street, a 16-year-old boy was also rammed. He was transferred to the hospital with light injuries.

From there, the suspect continued to Route 71, and near Ein Harod he rammed into a vehicle carrying young woman.

"The terrorist rammed into them, when they were in a kibbutz vehicle," the young woman's father said. "He rammed them and they got out and escaped, and he chased after her and stabbed her in the ditch."

From there, the terrorist escaped in his vehicle towards Afula, where the vehicle was stopped near the city and the terrorist neutralized.

The Police Commissioner is en route to the scene.

The Jezreel Valley Council said that the incident appears to be a ramming attack.

At 12:31 p.m., MDA received a report of an injured woman on Route 71 near Tel Yosef and Kibbutz Ein Harod. MDA EMTs and paramedics arriving at the scene provided medical treatment to a woman who was unconscious, but were forced to declare her death.

MDA paramedic Daniel Toito said: "We received reports of several incidents in the Beit Shean area. I arrived on Shomron Street and saw a 68 year old man lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. I immediately began resuscitation efforts, including chest compressions and ventilation, but sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene."

MDA paramedic Lidor Cohen and senior MDA EMT Aviad Amar recounted: "We saw a 16-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk, suffering from injuries to his lower extremities. He and bystanders told us that he had been struck by a vehicle. We provided him with medical treatment and evacuated him by MDA ambulance to the hospital. He was in minor condition and fully conscious."

Earlier on Friday, a terrorist accelerated and collided with a military vehicle carrying IDF soldiers adjacent to the area of Adoraim.The soldiers apprehended the terrorist, who was transferred to the ISA for further questioning. Currently roadblocks are being set up in the area.

No IDF injuries were reported.