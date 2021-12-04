Watch: Stabbing attack in Jerusalem leaves one injured

A young man was stabbed Saturday afternoon in Jerusalem, near the Old City's Damascus Gate.

According to a Magen David Adom (MDA) spokesman, "At 4:28p.m., the MDA 101 Jerusalem Dispatch Center received information about a young male who was stabbed at the Damascus Gate."

"MDA Paramedics and EMTs provided medical treatment and evacuated a 20-year-old Jewish man to the Shaare Zedek Hospital in moderate to severe condition and suffering from stabbing wounds."

"The terrorist was killed," the statement added.

A statement from Shaare Zedek Medical Center said that the victim had been admitted to the hospital's trauma unit, and that he is in stable and moderate condition, and undergoing a series of imaging tests.

Israel Weingarten, an MDA First Responder Paramedic who arrived to the scene on MDA Medi-Cycle, said: "I was close to the Damascus Gate and I was dispatched to the scene. I saw a young haredi man in his twenties, fully conscious, suffering from stabbing wounds. We have provided to him medical treatment and evacuated him on a Mobile Intensive Care Unit to the hospital In moderate to severe condition."

Initial investigations show that the terrorist arrived at Damascus Square, near Damascus Gate, where he stabbed the young victim before attempting to stab a Border Police officer who was stationed at the scene. He pushed the terrorist and shot him.

The officer did not suffer injuries.

Following the terror attack, violent clashes broke out between Palestinian Authority Arabs at the scene and police officers, forcing the officers to use riot dispersal methods.