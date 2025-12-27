Gilo Obnish was documented on Friday entering the courtyard of his family’s home together with his grandson, just seconds before the terrorist sped along the nearby path and carried out the deadly double terror attack in northern Israel.

"I arrived on foot to bring my grandson to his grandparents from the other side," he recalled. "We were having a good time, the sun was out, and I was carrying my grandson in my arms. When I reached the gate, I heard the roar of a vehicle. I looked up and saw a pickup truck driving at a crazily high speed. The driver looked me in the eyes and I looked him in the eyes. I didn’t make the connection that it was a terror attack and went inside," Obnish recalled.

"Only an hour later did I understand what had happened. When I realized there had been a terror attack, I returned to the scene and asked whether the attacker had been in a blue vehicle, and they told me yes. I understood that I had survived. If I had lingered outside, he would have run us over. It was simply a miracle," he added.

"When I realized I had survived the attack and started seeing the security camera footage, I was extremely shaken. It’s a horrific thing."

In the Friday terror attack, Aviv Maor, 19, was stabbed dead Friday afternoon near Kibbutz Tel Yosef in northern Israel, nearly immediately following a ramming attack in which Mordechai Shimshon, a 68-year-old pedestrian, was rammed and critically injured, later dying of his injuries.

A third victim, a 16-year-old teen boy, was lightly injured.

The terrorist escaped in his vehicle towards Afula, and was neutralized following the attacks. He was later identified as Ahmad al-Roub, a 37-year-old resident of the Palestinian Arab village of Qabatiya.