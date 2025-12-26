The IDF is preparing to enter the Palestinian Authority village of Qabatiya following a double terror attack in northern Israel, which left two dead and one injured.

Jordan Valley Brigade Commander COL. G and additional commanders were dispatched Friday afternoon to the scene of a double terror attack in Beit She'an in order to conduct situational assessments and take additional steps and activities, the IDF reported.

The terrorist has been identified as Ahmad al-Roub, a 37-year-old resident of Qabatiya who infiltrated pre-1967 Israel illegally.

"Defense Minister Israel Katz instructed the IDF to act powerfully and immediately in Kafr Qabatiya, from which the murderous terrorist emerged, to locate and thwart all terrorists and strike all terror infrastructure in the village," a Defense Ministry statement read.

"Whoever aids terror or provides protection and backing for terror will pay the full price."

The statement added, "My heart is with the bereaved families during their most difficult hour. I send condolences from the depths of my heart, and support the families following their incomprehensible loss."

"I would like to thank the security forces, who acted quickly, professionally, and with determination, and neutralized the terrorist."